Can’t turn blind eye to sea level rise

To the Editor:

In response to Sam Dunn’s essay in The MV Times (Sept. 26): I am sure most of us are strongly and unequivocally in favor of increased affordable housing, for all the reasons Mr. Dunn outlined. However, when Mr. Dunn responds to the Tisbury select board’s concern that the project might be inaccessible to emergency vehicles during a storm event by asking, “Why is this remote possibility disqualifying?” he is clearly turning a blind eye to all of the science about climate change. The proposed development would be on the waterfront, and therefore flooding is no longer “a remote possibility.” That area of the waterfront is already flooded whenever there is a storm. The select board’s concern about future flooding is not unfounded; it is based on numerous studies and well-documented science. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the average sea level is projected to rise between 12 and 48 inches by 2050 and 12 and 72 inches by 2100. That would put Five Corners completely underwater.



It is essential that we — the whole Island — view the proposed 61 Beach Rd. project and all future developments through the lens of climate change. Do we really want to continue to permit new development on waterfront properties? Do we need instead to provide green stabilization of our shorelines to absorb and channel rising seas and storm surges? These are questions that should be addressed not through ad hoc decisions, but through Island-wide policies designed to prevent or limit the effects of rising water before they cause disastrous losses.

Yes, we have a severe need for affordable housing, but we have an equally severe and imminent threat from rising water, and from more frequent and turbulent weather due to climate change. We need to update zoning and other regulations so they require us to consider climate change as a critical priority in deciding where to site affordable housing, or any new development on our very vulnerable Island.

Susan Feller

West Tisbury