The Menemsha Coast Guard is currently in the process of rescuing a 40-foot sailing vessel that was disabled in the area of Buzzards Bay.

According to Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Noel, four people were aboard the sailboat and no one was injured.

A 47-foot motor lifeboat was dispatched from Coast Guard Station Menemsha while a United States Coast Guard Cutter “Bear” was in the vicinity and is also assisting in the rescue.