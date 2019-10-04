Stop & Shop recalls flour

Stop & Shop has called for a recall of all five pound bags of King Arthur all purpose flour, according to a voicemail Stop & Shop relayed to Islanders.

The flour is being recalled due to a potential E. Coli contamination. The use-by dates for the flour or most concern is between Dec. 4, 2019 and Jan. 15, 2020.

Customers may return the product with a receipt to the store for a full refund.

Jennifer Brogan, a Stop & Shop spokesperson, told The Times in an email that the recall is for wherever the product is sold; not just Stop & Shop.

For more information, consumers are urged to call 1-800-995-5049.