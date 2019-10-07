Bank roof shows it can be done

To the Editor:



I’ve heard and read so many times how Vineyard Haven is the town that doesn’t get anything done. Well hurrah, the stone bank’s tile roof is going on!

This has taken a concerted effort on the parts of many town officials, volunteers, the MVC, the WSHDC, the THC, concerned private citizens like Scott Tuttle and so many more. I thank you.

Also take note once it has been completed, we’ll all see what a difference it makes to have done the correct job. Thank you to Associate Roofing, to Melinda Loberg, Harold Chapdelaine and so many others.

A tiny ember got like-minded people to step beyond apathy and get involved with what was happening around us. It helped Tisbury get this done and I for one am proud to see this landmark brought back to stand out once again on Main Street.

Dana Hodsdon

Vineyard Haven