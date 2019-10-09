Not sure what you are going to be this year? Is your costume in need of some help? Does your ghost look like a lump? Are your antlers sagging, or your costume in need of lights? On Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, the West Tisbury library will let you brainstorm and troubleshoot your Halloween costume. This event is facilitated by Hugh Phear. Make a costume for yourself, or help a friend make a costume. Bring your ideas and any special materials, or use what we’ll have. All ages are welcome, even grownups. This event is free and open to the public. Kids under the age of 10 must be accompanied by a mature caregiver.

Hugh Phear ran the Idea Hub at the MIT Museum, where he developed and ran educational engineering and design activities. Before that, he was the educational coordinator at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival.