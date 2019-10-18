Now is the time to drink brown spirits

Cooler temps are coming. Here are some fantastic sipping whiskeys to warm the heart and soul.

1 of 5

Elijah Craig Small Batch, Kentucky Straight Bourbon, $35.99

A perfect blend of whiskeys eight to 12 years in age, features deep amber color, a nice touch of vanilla spice and butterscotch. A round, rich classic finish that satisfies.

Sagamore Straight Rye Whiskey, Baltimore, $34.99

A blend of high and low rye, this beauty has a golden amber color, a touch of maple sweetness, and a hint of cherry spice. Complex, long, with some nice heat on the finish.

Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, $39.99

From one of America’s most famous distilleries, producing Van Winkle, Blanton’s, Sazerac, and others. This signature house brand has a deep amber color, and brown sugar spice and toffee flavors. The finish is long, warm, and satisfying.

Michter’s Unblended American Whiskey, Kentucky, $43.99

Aged in 100 percent new, whiskey-soaked, American white oak barrels, this baby offers caramel, butterscotch, and vanilla highlights with a deep, long, ripened-fruit finish.

Shenks Homestead Sour Mash Whiskey, Kentucky, $100

A special offering from Michter’s Distillery. This rare beauty has warm toasted brown sugar and spice notes, with a hint of orange peel. Well-rounded, full-flavored, with a nice smoky finish. Fantastic!

Jamie McNeely is president and general manager of Our Market in Oak Bluffs, and of Vineyard Wine Shop, which is located at Our Market, and Your Market in Edgartown.