O.B. to hold public wastewater plan meeting

The Oak Bluffs planning board will be holding a public information session on the town’s comprehensive wastewater management plan (CWMP) Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Oak Bluffs Council on Aging from 5 to 7 pm.

The CWMP is a process that will evaluate wastewater needs both now and in the future. The process consists of multiple steps and looks at if the town will expand its wastewater facility, where that expansion will take place, and what the estimated price is going to be. Wednesday’s meeting will be a report in the midterm of the whole process, according to selectman and wastewater commissioner Gail Barmakian.

“It’s a long regulatory process and we are in the middle stages,” Barmakian said.

While no decisions have been made, an outline of the plan will be introduced at the meeting.