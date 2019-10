The following trips departing or arriving in Oak Bluffs have been diverted to Vineyard Haven.

M/V NANTUCKET from Woods Hole 9:30AM

M/V NANTUCKET to Woods Hole 10:45AM

M/V KATAMA from Woods Hole 11:05AM

M/V NANTUCKET from Woods Hole 12:00PM

M/V KATAMA to Woods Hole 12:20PM

M/V KATAMA from Woods Hole 1:35PM

M/V KATAMA to Woods Hole 2:50PM

M/V KATAMA from Woods Hole 4:05PM

M/V NANTUCKET from Woods Hole 5:00PM

M/V KATAMA from Oak Bluffs 5:20PM

M/V NANTUCKET to Woods Hole 6:15PM