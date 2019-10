Join Andy Herr and Dean Rosenthal in a performance of the piece “Stones, Water, Time, Breath,” at Lambert’s Cove Beach in West Tisbury on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 4:30 to 5:30 pm. Watch experienced performers play unique melodies using stones thrown into the water to create different tones and sounds. Meet at the beach parking lot. This event is free and open to the public.