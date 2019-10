Explore the world of wine on the Harbor View Hotel’s Great Lawn on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 am to 11:30 am. In this class, guests will learn about what goes into making Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Cabernet — the three most intriguing wine varietals. Taste an Old World and New World example of each wine to see how terroir expresses the uniqueness in each wine. Admission for this event is $60 per person.