West Tisbury advances Tri-Town HQ

Wednesday night, West Tisbury selectmen gave preliminary approval to a leasehold agreement for a Tri-Town Ambulance headquarters that will be located near Chilmark town hall. The board also signed an adult-use host community agreement with marijuana entrepreneur Geoff Rose for an outlet at 510 State Road.

Chilmark selectman Bill Rossi and Chilmark conservation agent Chuck Hodgkinson came before the board with a 20-year lease proposal for West Tisbury’s share of Tri-Town Ambulance’s proposed headquarters on Middle Road behind Chilmark town hall. At a public discussion with the Tri-Town Ambulance committee and a number of up-Island town officials on Sept.18, the prospect of three-way ownership of the headquarters was debated and received favorable feedback. At the time, West Tisbury selectmen chairman Skipper Manter, while favorably disposed to the ambulance service, expressed disbelief that Massachusetts municipalities could jointly own real estate together. On Wednesday, Manter said lawyers had weighed in and deemed it “practically impossible for a town to own equity in a building or property in another community.”

Hodgkinson agreed with Manter that traditional equity sharing was off the table and brought forth a leasehold proposal. Hodgkinson explained Chilmark intended to take out a bond roughly estimated at $5 million to $6 million to pay for a new fire station and the new Tri-Town Ambulance headquarters and all costs associated with those buildings. For the ambulance building, the rough estimate of gross costs was $2.25 million to $2.5 million, including the cost of purchasing the land, an owner’s project manager, landscaping and grading, demolition and disposal of an existing building, construction of a boardwalk over wetlands, and the cost of erecting the building itself. Hodgkinson said Chilmark will absorb all costs save for erecting the building, which he roughly estimated at $1.6 million to $1.9 million. In order to service that debt, the three stakeholder towns of Tri-Town Ambulance — Aquinnah, Chilmark, and West Tisbury, would divide the cost of erecting the headquarters into three-way lease payments over a 20-year period.

The lease would be subject to an escalating rebate percentage based on a 20-year bond. At different intervals, should any town back out of the lease, a percentage rebate would be issued. After debate, the board voted unanimously to approve a lease proposal with the caveat that while a schedule of escalating rebate percentages was fixed, the cost of building the ambulance headquarters was not yet finalized. Chilmark voters will decide whether they will bankroll the fire station and ambulance building project at a special town meeting Monday night.

In other business, Geoff Rose of Patient Centric signed an adult-use cannabis outlet host community agreement with the board after town counsel’s suggested edits and alterations were folded into the document. The host community agreement has a 3 percent gross sales fee included. When combined with state tax, which can be up to 3 percent, West Tisbury could potentially glean 6 percent of the adult-use outlet’s gross sales. Through Patient Centric, Rose is set to operate both a medical dispensary and an adult-use outlet at 510 State Road in West Tisbury. This is a change from the previously proposed adult-use location at 501 State Road. At 90 Dr. Fisher Road Rose’s company operates a cannabis growing facility.

Approval of the host community agreement provides Rose with the local support he needs to seek a state license for recreational marijuana from the Cannabis Control Commission. He already holds a license for a medical marijuana dispensary.