Lead screenings are a must

To the Editor:

My thanks to the Martha’s Vineyard Times for your recent story on preventing lead poisoning (“Getting the Lead Out,” October 17). Because there is no “safe” level of exposure to lead, it is so important to ensure that every child gets a lead screening at ages 1, 2, and 3 and have proof of screening before entering daycare, kindergarten, or preschool.

To prevent lead poisoning, the best measure you can take is to find and remove the lead in your home as soon as possible. Our DPH analysis shows that lead poisoning is most often caused by ingesting lead paint and that’s why we work so closely with local boards of health — as we are doing this month with the Oak Bluffs Health Department — to help ensure rental properties with children under 6 are free from lead hazards. We welcome the assistance of clinicians, health officials, parents, and property owners to prevent childhood lead exposure — on the Vineyard and across Massachusetts. You can find resources and information about removing lead at our website: https://www.mass.gov/finding-and-removing-lead.

Monica Bharel, MD, MPH

Commissioner, Massachusetts Department of Public Health

Boston