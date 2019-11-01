School discusses possibilities for field side of Sanderson Avenue

Officials look at how Huntress plan meshes with other priority projects.

School officials are beginning to look at how Huntress Associates’ athletic field plan will work in concert with other large capital projects that may be happening contemporaneously.

Because the buildings on the field side of Sanderson Avenue will be most affected by the proposed layout of the athletic facilities, some committee members advocated for creating a master plan for that side of the road.

Committee member Robert Lionette suggested taking the opportunity to integrate other large projects into the plan Huntress has proposed.

“After the Huntress presentation, we understand other buildings will be affected,” Lionette said.

“Without a comprehensive needs assessment on that side of Sanderson Road, I am uncomfortable spending any money on planning.”

Lionette recommended a study be done on that side of the road that incorporates the sports field parking lot, shedsville (the area where student-made sheds are kept), the bus parking lot, and the horticulture building.

“There are a lot of moving pieces on that side of the road,” Lionette said. “This group is going to have to work really closely with Huntress.”

Assistant principal and Career and Technical Education director Barbara-Jean Chauvin also suggested putting money in the school’s budget to create a master plan for that side of the road.

“We really don’t have any plans for that particular area. Huntress’ plan doesn’t include that piece of real estate,” Chauvin said. “There has been very little discussion about the horticulture facility relative to Huntress’ project. I am afraid it’s not becoming an integrated piece of the overall plan.”

Superintendent Matt D’Andrea said the $1.4 million feasibility study that was pitched to the towns would have included the main facility, as well as buildings on the other side of Sanderson.

“But it seems as if [the study] isn’t going to happen. So if we are going to piecemeal it, we might have to say horticulture has to stay there and we are going to fix that building,” D’Andrea said.

“It would be helpful, if we wanted to create a master plan for that side of the street, to know

first what is happening on this side of the street.”

Doug Ruskin suggested hiring a contractor to do a preliminary assessment of the horticulture facility, saying it should be at no cost to the school upfront.

But finance manager Mark Friedman said the facility is “so far antiquated” that it would be much more involved than a normal contractor would be able to handle for a no-cost assessment, especially considering the building may need to be moved. “It’s not just about fixing things that are already there. It’s about bringing in Information Technology and many other aspects,” Friedman said.

The committee agreed to continue the discussion of creating a possible master plan for the field side of Sanderson Avenue at future meetings.

Principal Sara Dingledy and school finance manager Amy Tierney were not at the meeting, but Friedman said they are important voices of authority on the issue, and will be a prominent part of the discussion going forward.