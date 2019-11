1 of 13

People of all ages came out to this year’s Barn Raisers Ball on Saturday. Desserts, everything from cookies to pies, lined tables in the back of the hall, while Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish played to a packed crowd on the dance floor. The crowd danced and twirled until 10, when the band played one last song, “I Stayed At The Party Too Long,” and everybody hit the road, leftover desserts in hand.