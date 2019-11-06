Book talk with Peter Kramer: ‘The Peanuts Papers’

On Saturday, Nov. 16 at 3:30 pm, the West Tisbury library will host a talk with Dr. Peter D. Kramer. According to a press release, in the newly published anthology, “The Peanuts Papers,” a diverse group of writers — Jonathan Franzen, Ann Patchett, George Saunders, Maxine Hong Kingston, Jonathan Lethem, and many others — reflect on the deeper truths of Charles Schulz’s deceptively simple comic and its impact on their lives and art, and on the broader culture. Dr. Kramer, who contributed the chapter on Lucy van Pelt, will discuss the psychology implicit in her ‘Doctor Is In — 5 Cents’ Advice’ and its relationship to midcentury psychotherapy. This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments served.

Peter D. Kramer is the author of seven books, including “Ordinarily Well,” “Against Depression,” “Should You Leave?” the novel “Spectacular Happiness,” and the international bestseller “Listening to Prozac.” His work in progress is a novel built around a psychotherapist’s encounter with an erratic, egotistical political leader. Dr. Kramer hosted the nationally syndicated public radio program “The Infinite Mind,” and has appeared on the major broadcast news and talk shows, including “Today,” “Good Morning America,” “Oprah,” and “Fresh Air.” His essays, op-eds, and book reviews have appeared in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Slate, Times Literary Supplement, and elsewhere. Dr. Kramer divides his time between Chilmark and Providence, R.I., where he is Emeritus Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Brown University.