The Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center will hold an artisans fair on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 10 am to 3 pm. There will be 18 different artists selling their fine crafts, including Sioux Eagle, Barney Zeitz, Gabriel Bellebuono, and Sandy Stone. The event is sponsored by the Religious School Parents, and baked goods will also be sold during the fair. Pieces include fused glass art, metalworking, photography, and wooden cheese boards.