Reel Picks

The Addams Family (PG)

An animated version of Charles Addams’ series of cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family. Starring the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, and Chloë Grace Moretz.

Arctic Dogs (PG)

In this animated film, Swifty, the Arctic Fox, works in the mailroom of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service, but he has much bigger dreams. He yearns to become a Top Dog, the Arctic’s star husky. Starring the voices of Anjelica Huston, James Franco, and Jeremy Renner.

Doctor Sleep (R)

Based on the novel by Stephen King. Years after the events of “The Shining,” a now adult Dan Torrance meets a young girl with powers similar to his, and tries to protect her from a cult known as the True Knot who prey on children with powers to remain immortal. Starring Rebecca Ferguson, Ewan McGregor, and Carel Struycken.

Downton Abbey (PG)

The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century. Written by Julian Fellowes, and starring Michelle Dockery, Matthew Goode, and Tuppence Middleton.

Joker (R)

An original, standalone origin story of the iconic villain, not seen before on the big screen, it’s a gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society, and a broader cautionary tale. Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, and Zazie Beetz.

The Lighthouse (R)

The hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s. Starring Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson, and Valeriia Karaman.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG)

Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies, and dark new forces at play. Starring Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, and Harris Dickinson.

Playing with Fire (PG)

In this comedy, a crew of rugged firefighters meet their match when attempting to rescue three rambunctious kids. Starring Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key, and John Cena.

Terminator: Dark Fate (R)

Sarah Connor and a cyborg human must protect a young girl from a newly modified liquid Terminator from the future. Starring Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis, and Edward Furlong.