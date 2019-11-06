Veterans Day celebrations planned on-Island

Oak Bluffs will again hold a Veterans Day celebration this year as the town enters its ninth year as a Veterans Day regional site.

As the only recognized regional site in Massachusetts, Oak Bluffs is seen by the Veterans Day National Committee as representing fitting tributes to America’s heroes, and serves as a model for other communities to follow in planning their own observances.

The Veterans Day parade is the main attraction in Oak Bluffs. The parade will step off from Nancy’s Restaurant at 10:45 am and head to Ocean Park. A brief ceremony will be held in the park, with guests discussing the importance of Veterans Day and honoring current and past members of the armed forces.

Parade participants are then invited back to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9261 for light refreshments.

Members of the American Legion Post 257 will start Veterans Day by putting up the 450 American flags that make up the Avenue of Flags in Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven.

The Avenue of Flags will be all set up by 7:30 am, and will be taken down at 3 pm. The flags are flown in honor and memory of veterans. Folks who want to help put up these flags should be at the cemetery by 7:15 am, and should be there to take them down at 2:45 pm.

The Steamship Authority is also offering free passage to veterans on Monday.

For more information on Veterans Day activities in Oak Bluffs and ways to donate to the Veterans Assistance Fund, call the Dukes County Veterans Services agent at 508-693-6887.