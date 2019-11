Joyce Gibson, 86, died on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Henrietta Brewer House in Vineyard Haven. She was the mother of Debra Dolliver.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to Visiting Nurse Assoc. of Cape Cod, 255 Independence Dr., Hyannis, MA 02601.

Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.