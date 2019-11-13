Evelyn F. DeBettencourt, 99, died on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at her home in Oak Bluffs. She was predeceased by her husband, Nelson W. DeBettencourt, and she was the mother of Nelson Roy DeBettencourt, Russell David DeBettencourt, and Rhonda DeBettencourt.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, from 9:30 to 10:30 am in the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Her funeral Mass will be in St. Augustine’s Church, Franklin Street, Vineyard Haven, at 11 am. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineyard Avenue, Oak Bluffs. A reception will follow at the P.A. Club; please bring a dish to share.

Donations in her memory may be made to: Catholic Bishop of Northern Alaska, Att’n: Alaskan Shepherd Office, 1312 Peger Rd., Fairbanks, AK 99709-5199; 907-374-9532; or atakshep@cbna.org. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.