Join the West Tisbury library for a special book reading and signing by writer Wayne Greenwell for his new book, “Le Club desPot.” The reading will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 4:30 to 5:30 pm. The book tells the story of three travelers who land near an abandoned resort where a rogue CIA operation is happening. Copies of the book will be available for purchase, and can be signed by the author. The event is free and open to the public.