Packer should be thanked

To the Editor:

I think the time has come to compliment Ralph Packer and his companies rather than sensationalize accusations of the EPA (especially since the stormwater in Vineyard Haven produces far more pollution). The Packers are, after all, the ones who provide tight tanks for the Vineyard Haven pumpout boats and visiting vessels, temporary storage areas for unwieldy cargo from the mainland, midnight rescues of disabled boats, and assistance 24/7 for most anyone in need. For decades, he and his family have led the way to protect the environment, both land and sea. So thank you, Ralph. We are grateful for everything you have done.

Harriet Barrow

Vineyard Haven