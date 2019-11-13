Tisbury officials visit proposed offshore wind facility

1 of 4

On a bitterly cold Wednesday afternoon, Tisbury officials, including the entire board of selectmen, paid a visit to the R.M. Packer terminal on Vineyard Haven Harbor, where an operations and maintenance facility for offshore windfarms is on the drawing board.

Prior to walking to the terminal, the officials got a tutorial of the plan from Vineyard Power president Richard Andre, at his offices.

Ralph Packer, president of R.M. Packer Co., joined the site visit, and showed officials a new heavy-duty transfer bridge underpinned by girders, poised to replace the present bridge at the terminal. Andre showed officials where a building would be erected and where slips for maintenance vessels would be built.

Andre pointed out that ACE MV will begin holding classes in January for those interested in becoming an offshore wind power technician. The facility will create 40 such jobs, Andre said, in addition to several administrative jobs.