MVH Profile: Dr Aletheia Donahue, primary care/internal medicine

What brought you to MVH, Dr. Donahue?

I have been coming to the Island for years, working here in various positions before I went to med school. I volunteered a few summers at Family Planning of Martha’s Vineyard, so I knew the Island pretty well, and after working in Manhattan for a couple of years, I was ready to come back. I was hearing good things about the direction the hospital was going, and I wanted to work in a rural community, and so this seemed just right.

What is the most challenging part of your job?

Being a healthcare provider is not an easy job. We all have sleepless nights worrying about a sick patient. It’s hard not to take work home, because you want to be there for people, and I think one of the biggest challenges is striking the balance between being a really conscientious provider and making sure you have enough time for yourself.

What is the most satisfying part of your job?

By far the best part of my job is getting to know people who live on the Island.

