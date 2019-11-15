Celebrating “America Recycles Day” with money

On Friday, which was America Recycles Day, the Baker-Polito Administration announced $3.6 million in grants to 54 communities, as part of its Sustainable Materials Recovery Program.

Five Island towns received funds as part of the program, which is aimed at increasing “diversion, reuse, composting, and recycling of waste from the solid waste stream.”

“On America Recycles Day, and throughout the year, our administration is partnering with communities and other organizations to invest in programs that will encourage recycling and waste reduction efforts,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Reducing waste by composting, reuse and recycling improves the health of our communities and the vitality of our business sector.”

The following grants were issued for the Vineyard:

Tisbury – $6,600

Oak Bluffs – $4,200

Edgartown – $3,500

Chilmark – $2,800

West Tisbury – $3,500

Martha’s Vineyard Refuse District – $1,500