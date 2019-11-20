Two weeks in Tibet

1 of 4

After finishing my certificate in Sound Healing from the Open Center’s Sound Music Institute in NYC in 2017, I began studying with Pat Moffit Cook, who came highly recommended from previous students, and offered Sacred Sound workshops in Santa Fe. I’d been curious why ancient mantras and bija sounds had been passed down for thousands of years.

Not only did Pat teach, but she and her husband Dan, an Asian art expert and dealer, had been leading trips to sacred sites for 20-plus years. Last May, when they announced they’d be heading to Tibet, I asked to join them, and learned in January 2019 that I was invited. First I needed to get my Chinese visa, using an itinerary supplied by their Chinese travel agent (not actually where we’d be going), thankfully being able to pinpoint when I’d applied for a visa in 1981, since Madame Sun Yat-sen, third wife of one of the leaders of the 1911 revolution that established the Republic of China, died during that trip.



Once I and the other travelers had our visas, the Chinese travel agent was able to get the necessary permissions for us to travel in Tibet. Pat and Dan supplied us with lists of medications for altitude sickness and general recommendations, including bringing a broad-spectrum antibiotic, aspirin (something I haven’t taken in years), and anything else we might need, since we would not be able to pick it up there. I ordered homeopathic coca from England, brought and took Diamox to adjust to the altitude, Pepto-Bismol, energy bars, jerky, and wipes. I gave myself an extra day and a half in Chengdu, China (pop. 16 million), to visit temples before meeting my group on Sept. 10 at 6 pm in the lobby of Chengdu’s Tibet Hotel.

Our 15-day trip began on Wednesday, Sept. 11, when we transferred to the airport for our flight to Lhasa in what is officially termed the Tibet Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Unlike in America, you need to show your airline boarding pass to exit the security area as well as the airport terminal buildings in China. Before leaving on my trip, my husband lent me a stack of old books with photos of Tibet to peruse, and I finished listening to “Seven Years in Tibet” by Heinrich Harrer, bringing me up to 1966 just before my trip. Our bus ride to Lhasa was about an hour and a half from the airport, now that tunnels through the mountains have cut the trip down by an hour. It was a shock to drive through what appeared to be the creation of endless apartment building complexes in the suburbs of Lhasa. In fact, the building boom continues right up to the dense downtown surrounding the Potala Palace, the high point of the city.

Our hotel was ideally located down a main avenue that connected to a main feeder street into the Bharkor, where the Tang dynasty Jokhang Temple is located. The last time Pat and Dan had been to Tibet was eight years earlier, and lots had changed, from cobblestone streets to paved ones, and the government had bulldozed a perimeter around the heart of the old city, shrinking the old and building up the new. Our hotel was across Beijing Avenue from the Times Square Mall. I investigated one evening, making my way through the overly brightly lit cell phone, fashion, and sneaker stores to the escalator, down to an actual supermarket where I bought some nuts and crunchy beet snacks.

As with every holy site on our trip, we first made a kora, a circumambulation, a prescribed walk clockwise in meditation and prayer around the Jokhang Temple (only an eight-minute walk from our hotel), where hundreds and sometimes thousands of Tibetan pilgrims walk for hours, some attired for prostration with slippers or flat pieces of wood over their hands to slide along the ground, and a smock to protect their clothing. After our kora, due to being a group with existing entry papers, we were able to get in a very short line to enter the temple, unlike Tibetans who begin lining up at 4 am. Their line was already well over a hundred long, from what we could see. Tibetans do not have to pay to enter the Jokhang Temple, and once they pass through security after their five or so hour wait, they will spend the rest of the day praying there. Group visits have timed entries to museums, holy sites, and every road checkpoint has a timed arrival. This means sometimes we needed to wait before approaching the entrance or road checkpoint, other times it meant a mad rush, but mostly waiting.

Police checkpoints are everywhere. For foreigners and full Chinese, it’s a matter of putting your belongings through security (like the airport) and showing your identity card or passport; for Tibetans, it’s always longer. Tibetans in the autonomous region are not entitled to passports, therefore not allowed to travel freely outside their region nor outside China; they are subject to police checkpoints on the roads and to enter any major tourist sites, which encompass many of their holy sites. We learned there are 3,000 travel agencies leading tours in Tibet. Less than 100 offer Tibetan guides, for whom it is getting harder to continue in this line of work. Our tour guide, Tashi, began leading trips when he was 12 in exchange for learning English, though he could not officially lead trips until age 16. Tashi was sent to a monastery from age 6 to 10, where his uncle was a monk, and helped look after him. His grandfather had been an abbot at a monastery.

I promised Roberta Kirn of BeWellSing I would bring a song back for her to share. When I asked Tashi to share a song he sings with his kids, he said he only sings mantras, and shared one all young children learn. Our itinerary focused on visiting monasteries, with time for walks and exploring in the evenings. Photos are not allowed inside monasteries, however as soon as you step outdoors onto a terrace, or into a courtyard, taking photos is OK.

While in Lhasa, we visited the Sera Monastery, Potala Palace, Drepung Monastery, Ganden Monastery, Drak Yerpa caves and holy retreat center, Norbulingka (former summer palace of successive Dalai Lamas since 1755 until 1959). We also traveled to Gyantse and Shigatse, visiting the Tashilhunpo Monastery before flying from Lhasa to Dartsedo (Kanding) in the Kham Region, which became part of the PRC’s Sichuan Province in 1974-75. With a new bus and driver accompanying us, we visited Lhagang, spent a night in Xinduqiao (during a wild mushroom harvest), drove to Kandze (Garzai), visited the Kandze and Dzogchen Monasteries, Den Gongpa, and then almost two days of driving back to Chengdu, with an overnight in Luding, before arriving back in Chengdu for a farewell hot pot dinner.

Although we had an itinerary, it was subject to change for a variety of reasons, primarily due to the impending Oct. 1 70th anniversary of the PRC. If you keep up with news, you may have seen photos or read about the major anniversary celebration. China not only keeps close tabs on local Tibetans, but the New York Times noted in its Oct. 22 article on hackers that China also follows Tibetans wherever they are in the world. We were explicitly told never to photograph police, checkpoints, army, or anything involving them.

Tibet is not easy to write about, since everything is so different from anything I’ve previously experienced. What stands out as the most unique part of our trip was greeting Tibetans by saying “Tashi delek” (Tashi Deley), considered both a greeting and a blessing. Every Tibetan will immediately smile back at you, repeating the greeting. It was not unusual to be asked, using hand gestures, to have photos taken with us Westerners. That simple greeting connected two strangers on a much deeper level than “hello” in America. It was the first thing I missed upon returning home, a simple heart-to-heart connection I experienced regularly throughout every day. The landscape was stunning, grazing animals from yaks to dogs roamed freely, the roads were busy, with road construction going on as well (though mostly no shoulders for accidents), the food (including yak) was delicious and fresh, the Tibetan architecture eye-catching and beautiful, the monasteries all magnificent, and there is just way too much I could share.

If you missed Valerie Sonnenthal's Tibet presentation at the West Tisbury library a couple of weeks ago, look for a Tibet Pathways presentation in February.