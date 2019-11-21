Season’s streamings

Love it or hate it, holiday music has officially hit the airwaves. Now that your morning commutes are accompanied by the likes of Bing Crosby and Tchaikovsky, maybe you’re all warmed up and ready to dive deeper into the timeless, traditional tunes of the season. The Times caught up with a couple of local musicians to see what they’re listening to this time of year.

Rose Guerin, vocals and guitar, Rosie’s Ritzy Review and Vandaveer:

“I have always loved Christmas music. I think ‘O Holy Night’ is maybe one of my favorite songs ever written. Music inspired by love, for man or God, is what hits us the hardest, right? I’ve recorded and released bits of holiday music with my band, Vandaveer, over the years, and am hoping to get something done in time for Christmas this year, as well as here at home. Not that I wouldn’t pine for Bing Crosby and Ella Fitzgerald, but this would be my desert island Christmas list:”

“Do You Hear What I Hear” by Gladys Knight and the Pips

“Santa Claus is Coming to Town” by the Jackson 5

“Jingle Bells” by Booker T and the M.G.’s

“Merry Christmas Baby” by Charles Brown

“Little Drummer Boy” by Ray Charles

Wes Nagy, keyboardist and music director at Grace Church:

“The Christmas Song” (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire) by Mel Torme — “It just screams Christmas to me. I have great childhood memories of my parents playing that album. I like the originality of it.”

“Linus and Lucy” (Charlie Brown Christmas) by Vince Guaraldi Trio

“Christmas Time is Here” (Charlie Brown Christmas) by Vince Guaraldi Trio

“Silver Bells” by Bing Crosby — “Bing just kills it.”

“Hallelujah” by George Frideric Handel — “It was originally written as an Easter celebration for a 16 piece group, but it’s expanded to 144 voices. Everyone loves the ‘Hallelujah’ chorus.”

Anne Cook, vocals and bass for the Devolvers, producer for the Muse MV:

“Our family, young and old, jam these carols on vocals, keys, bass, wooden xylophone, and guitar at Christmas. It’s a beautiful way to bond in spirit, light, and gratitude.”

“Santa Baby” by Kylie Minogue — “I have a special fondness for this version, mixing innocent and sultry.” “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey — “A melodic, upbeat gem.” “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” — “On the classical side.” “O Holy Night” — “One of my favorite local musicians turned me on to this one. It has the added allure of originating in France.”

Siren Mayhew, vocals and piano:

“Santa Claus Is Back in Town” by Elvis Presley

“Little Drummer Boy” by Annie Lennox

“Zat You, Santa Claus?” by Louis Armstrong

“The Christmas Guest” by Johnny Cash

“The Nutcracker” by Tchaikovsky

Josh Campbell, bass and mandolin:

“Father Christmas” by the Kinks “Christmas Card from a Hooker” by Tom Waits “Ain’t No Hole in the Washtub” by Paul Williams “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” by Michael Doucet “Christmas in Hollis” by Run D.M.C. “No Presents for Christmas” by King Diamond “Christmas with Satan” by James White “Fairytale of New York” by the Pogues

To listen to this MVTimes holiday playlist, visit mvtimes.com/2018/11/28/tune-in-to-the-holidays.