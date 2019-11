Enjoy a special visit by authors Ben Shattuck and Jenny Slate on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 3:30 to 4:30 pm at the West Tisbury library. Shattuck, a writer and an art curator, will be reading an excerpt from one of his short stories (he is also Slate’s fiancé). Slate will read a selection of short essays from her recently published book, “Little Weirds.” This event is free and open to the public.