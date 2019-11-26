Reel Picks

Ford v. Ferrari (PG-13)

American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford, and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. Starring Roberta Sparta, Caitriona Balfe, Christian Bale, and Matt Damon.

Frozen 2 (PG)

Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom. Starring the voices of Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Evan Rachel Wood.

The Irishman (R)

A mob hitman recalls his possible involvement with the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Anna Paquin.

Jojo Rabbit (PG-13)

A boy in Hitler’s youth corps finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, and Scarlett Johansson.

Last Christmas (PG-13)

Kate is a young woman subscribed to bad decisions. Her last date with disaster: Working as Santa’s elf for a department store. She meets Tom there, and her life takes a new turn. For Kate, it seems too good to be true. Starring Madison Ingoldsby, Boris Isakovic, and Emma Thompson, who also cowrote the story and screenplay.