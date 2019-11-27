Martha’s Vineyard Times subscriptions: Questions and answers

Why are you doing this?

We believe it’s important for readers to share in supporting a robust local newspaper. Relying solely on advertising revenue has become untenable in an age where Google, Facebook, and Craigslist are competing with small community newspapers for ad revenue.

In addition, we’ve been looking for a way to cut down on waste. Our former mailing permit required us to print enough newspapers for every mailing address on the Island. There was no way to weed out duplicate copies, such as those that went to work and home addresses, or to filter for people who read only the the website. Now we can eliminate all the waste, and just mail to those who ask for the newspaper.

How much will a print subscription cost?

A one-year subscription to the print newspaper delivered on-Island will be $40 (that comes down to about 77 cents a week), or $60 for off-Island delivery. Print subscriptions will get you free, unlimited access to our web content. The MVTimes Minute, our awardwinning daily e-newsletter, will remain free (sign up here: mvtimes.com/newsletters).

How do I sign up?

The short answer is: Go to mvtimes.com/subscriptions and fill out the form. You’ll get an email back from mvtsubscriptions@mvtimes.com (check your spam folder) confirming your address, etc. You can also email us at mvtsubscriptions@mvtimes.com. The long answers are below.

Will this change the way my newspaper looks?

You’ll keep getting all the extensive news, community, arts, and sports coverage you’ve come to expect. You might notice a tiny change on the front page to accommodate the mailing label.

Will the website look different?

For now, the only difference will be that visitors will be asked if they want to join the MVTimes community, and can create a login with their email address, or via Google or Facebook. In addition, we’ve created a new page (mvtimes.com/subscriptions) where you can find signup forms, and more FAQs, as we get them.

Will there be a paywall on the website?

Yes.

Can you explain the web “paywall”?

Starting about Jan. 2, 2020, you’ll be able to see all the “pages” (the landing pages) — the home page, the news page, the webcam page, etc. After viewing five articles (individual stories) in a calendar month, you will be asked to subscribe (if you haven’t already subscribed to the print issue). You’ll continue to be able to click on unlimited ads, classified ads, events, real estate listings, and “sponsored” content (such as Business Page stories, Health Beat stories, Real Estate Confidential). If we have important, breaking news, ferry cancellations or road closures, these stories will also be free, and will not count toward your five-story limit.

How much will a web subscription cost?

It’s free if you’ve subscribed to print. If you don’t want the print newspaper, the price is the same: $40 for a year.

When do I have to do all this?

You can sign up for a print subscription starting now (at mvtimes.com/subscriptions), but the papers will continue to be delivered for free to your mailbox through the Dec. 26 edition. If you want the Jan. 2, 2020, paper delivered, you’ll need to subscribe. On the web, you’ll have free access until January, then the meter will start running.

What about newsstand prices?

Newspapers will be $1 on newsstands.

Where can I sign up for a subscription if I don’t have a computer?

You can come into our office at 30 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven, or call us at 508-693-6110, and we can do it all for you. We take checks, cash, or credit cards.

How do I pay for my subscription online?

You can look for the ads on our website, or hit the “Subscribe” button, or go to the mvtimes.com/subscriptions page. When you get there, you’ll have the option to choose the “tier” you want (on- or off-Island delivery), and will be prompted to enter a credit card. You’ll also be able to confirm whether you want both print delivery and web access, or just web access. You’ll get an email and fill in your mailing address. Please note that the email will be from mvtsubscriptions@mvtimes.com, and you may need to look in your spam folder for it.

If you’d rather give us cash, or a check, you can come into the office at 30 Beach Road, V.H.,, or look for the mailers/envelopes in upcoming newspapers.

What if I’m having issues with my subscription?

Just email us at mvtsubscriptions@mvtimes.com, or call us at 508-693-6110. Please check your spam folder if you don’t get a response to an email from mvtsubscriptions.

Can I buy someone a gift subscription?

Yes! Just email us at mvtsubscriptions@mvtimes.com or call us at 508-693-6110. If you want to walk in, we can do it here for you.

What if I’m here part of the year and gone the rest, or some of the rest?

Your Post Office in either port — on-Island/off-Island — will forward your subscription to wherever you’re headed; they will do that for free for six months. If you have a complicated situation, just let us know, and we’ll try to work it out. Email us at mvtsubscriptions@mvtimes.com.

Can I sponsor a group gift subscription?

Yes! Please be in touch about these options: mvtsubscriptions@mvtimes.com.

What if I’d like to contribute in a bigger way to making my community newspaper sustainable?

We’d love to talk. Please email us at publisher@mvtimes.com.