As of Monday Dec 2, shotgun season on the Vineyard and across the commonwealth begins. The season ends Dec. 14, followed by primitive firearms season (muzzleloaders), which runs from Dec. 16 to Dec. 31.

Hunting deer with a rifle is forbidden in Massachusetts. And shotguns may not be larger than 10 gauge.

Hunters must wear 500 square inches of hunter orange attire while hunting. The hunter orange must be on the hunter’s chest, back, and head.