A couple of places to give on Giving Tuesday  

FUEL, the Foundation for Underway Experiential Learning, received a challenge grant for $25,000. The maritime nonprofit that seeks to educate youth and to build an ocean-going schooner modeled after Shenandoah, has an anonymous donor willing to match donations that reach $25,000. Further still, for giving Tuesday, Facebook will do the same. Therefore FUEL stands to garner $75,000 if it can take in $25,000 in aggregate donations.

“After all the summer residents go home, it can be hard for MV based nonprofits to keep the money coming in,” FUEL co-founder, Capt. Ian Ridgway emailed. “The FUEL Program has found grassroots success each year with an online year-end campaign focused around Giving Tuesday. In 2017 – our first Giving Tuesday as a 501(c)3) – we raised $21k. In 2018, with the help of Facebook matching dollar-for-dollar for registered charities, we raised $40k. This year we have both the 1:1 matching dollars from Facebook and a 1:1 matching challenge grant from a FUEL supporter. In other words, a $1,000 gift can bring in $3,000.”

Meanwhile a short distance away from FUEL’s office at Five Corners in Vineyard Haven, donations are being sought at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum to grant free access to low income folks.

“According to Museums for All, a coalition working to ensure that every family and child has access to high quality museum experiences, research shows that ‘early access to the informal learning opportunities offered by museums and other cultural organizations leads to positive impact in children’s development and academic performance,’” a museum bulletin states.

“Today, we’re raising money to support our Island History in Island Schools program and participation in the Massachusetts Cultural Council EBT Card to Culture program.

‘We see culture as a necessary ingredient for public health.’”