Edgartown keeps single tax rate

Edgartown selectmen unanimously voted to maintain the same residential tax rate for the entire town at their meeting Monday.

Board of assessors member Chris Scott told selectmen the board did not take a formal vote, but members were in agreement the town should stick with the single tax rate. Edgartown is 94 percent residential and 6 percent commercial.

Principal assessor Jo-Ann Resendes walked selectmen through their options. The town’s tax rate last year was $3.87 the estimated rate for this year is $3.35. While the tax levy went down 10 percent, assessments went up 6 percent. A home valued at $700,000 will pay an estimated $2,345 under the approved tax rate.

The town’s value is over $10 billion: $9.2 billion in taxable real estate, $179 million in taxable personal property, and $781 million in exempt real estate. The town’s excess levy capacity is $611,126.82.

Selectmen had several tax rate options including a residential exemption which would have made the most significant change. Under the exemption, non-residents would pay a much larger tax than a resident for the same valued property.