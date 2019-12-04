Grace Episcopal Church invites everyone to a Community Singing of Handel’s “Messiah” at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown at 6 pm on Thursday, Dec. 19. A potluck reception at the Old Whaling Church will immediately follow the event.

The Community Singing of Handel’s “Messiah” will be led by three Island conductors, Peter Boak, Phil Dietterich, and David Rhoderick. The solo recitatives and arias will be sung by local artists David Behnke, Molly Conole, Jenny Friedman, Dorian Lopes, and Becky Williams. Local musicians Molly Sturges (piano) and Jan Hyer (cello) will provide the accompaniment. Everyone in the audience will be invited to participate in singing the choruses.

“The Island has a long tradition of performing Handel’s ‘Messiah,’” said Glenn Alberich, a member of Grace Church’s vestry. “This year, Grace Church wanted to do something different, and made the shift from performance to participation, so that more people have the chance to sing.”

This year’s Community Singing of Handel’s “Messiah” is supported in part through a grant from the Permanent Endowment for Martha’s Vineyard. Grace Church has reached out to the music teachers on the Island to invite them and their students to participate in this event. Tickets are a $15 donation at the door; the donation is waived for high school and elementary school students.

According to a press release, Grace Episcopal Church in Vineyard Haven has served Martha’s Vineyard since 1864. An open and inclusive parish, the release states, Grace Church serves residents and visitors of the Island “in a way that is nourishing in worship and spirituality, ample in food and social programs, integral to Martha’s Vineyard, with a perspective and a voice in the world.”

For more information about Grace Church or the event, visit graceepiscopalmv.org or call 508-693-0332.