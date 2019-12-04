Island Community Chorus presents ‘Cold Hands, Warm Heart’

Kick-start the spirit of the holiday season with a pair of Island Community Chorus concerts this weekend. On Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 pm, the Old Whaling Church will host this annual holiday performance.

The chorus has been at work since September rehearsing songs of sleigh rides and starlight, carols, and choirs of angels. But for choir director Peter Boak and accompanist Garrett Brown, planning for this holiday event began in the heat of summer.

“I took a month of vacation in July,” Boak said. “I really had time to think about our December concert.”

Boak knew he wanted to work with violinist Becky Laird, who ended up organizing a string quartet to accompany the chorus on three pieces. Boak also brought in local musician Andy Herr to accompany the concert’s closing piece on ukulele.

“We’re calling our program ‘Cold Hands, Warm Heart,’ but I wouldn’t call it a specific theme for the concert,” Boak said. “It’s really more of an emotional tone for the program. I think that with this music through the season, everyone in the chorus comes out of our rehearsals with warm hearts, even if we might have come in with cold hands.”

Following each concert is a reception where the chorus will treat its audience to seasonal sweet and savory treats. Admission is a suggested donation of $15, and students are always free.