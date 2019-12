Merry Farm Pottery in West Tisbury invites the public to its first-ever holiday party and pottery sale. On Sunday, Dec. 8, from 11 am to 6 pm, there will be food cooking over a wood fire, specialty tea tastings, and lots of new pottery on sale. Come see some of the newest fired pottery from the kiln, as well as samples and demonstrations of various clays and glaze materials. Merry Farm Pottery is located at 79 Merry Farm Rd.