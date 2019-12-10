WHOI launches presidential search

The Board of Trustees at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) is seeking a new president after the institution’s current president and director, Mark Abbott, announced his plans to step down at the end of 2020, according to a press release.

WHOI has formed a 10-member presidential search committee, the release states. Spencer Stuart, a leadership consulting firm, is a consultant for the search.

“I am committed to working with the board of trustees and my leadership team to achieve a smooth transition,” Abbott said in the release. Abbott, who has been president since 2015, is the 10th director in WHOI’s 89-year history.

The search committee will begin its work Dec. 17-18.