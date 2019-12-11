Hospital decorates, donates trees to community

The staff at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital (MVH) has decorated trees, which will be donated to community organizations and families in need of a Christmas tree, according to a press release.

Nearly 40 Christmas trees were decorated, one by each of the MVH and Windemere departments that participated, with their chosen theme. A contest will be held this week to determine the winner of the title “Best Tree.” At the conclusion of this week, all trees will be donated to local organizations and families in need.

The MVH holiday planning committee organized this event in the spirit of friendly competition and holiday cheer, the release states. The trees will be in the hospital lobby through Friday for viewing.

“It brings us all great joy to collaborate with our co-workers for a fun project like this, and to be able to give back to our community makes it all the more special.” Mary Lou Piland, a member of the MVH holiday planning committee, said in the release.