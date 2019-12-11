Richard Olejarz, 72, of New Bedford, formerly of Vineyard Haven, passed away at his home on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. He was the son of Walter and Stella Olejarz. He was born in Acushnet. He was employed by the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital in the maintenance department until his retirement. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Olejarz of Vineyard Haven, and by his sons, brothers, and grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours were held on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Boulevard Funeral Home in New Bedford. There was a military burial on Monday, Dec. 9.