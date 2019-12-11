SSA to hold ‘help session’ at V.H. Library

The Steamship Authority plans to hold a “help session” on Monday, Dec. 16, from 3 to 5 pm at the Vineyard Haven library. The focus will be on updating and maintaining profiles — specifically “to answer questions from those whose profiles expire this year (those profiles that end in an odd number) and who have questions about renewal, or those who may be new to either the Islander Preferred or Islander Preferred Excursion programs,” SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll emailed.

“We’re trying to do more stuff in the community,” he later said by phone.