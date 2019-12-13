12 Days of Shopping

1 of 10

The holiday countdown is on. With less than two weeks left before Christmas and Hanukkah, a number of holiday pop-up shops may hold the hidden items you need to finalize that shopping list. Some shops are ongoing, others are one day only, but whether it’s a handmade doll from Zambia or a wampum bracelet from the Artisans Fair, these 12 pop-ups represent 12 unique opportunities to find that perfect gift.

AACDP Holiday Shop

20 Great Neck Rd., West Tisbury

Open Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 21, 12-4 pm

Shop handmade crafts from Zambia, Ghana, Niger, and Zanzibar, including dolls, silver jewelry, vintage African sculpture, and more. Support the African Artists’ Community Development Project, which raises money for disabled children, orphans, and women’s groups in Zambia by selling crafts here. For more information, contact Marsha Winsryg at 508-693-4059.



Althea Designs

34 Beach Rd., Vineyard Haven

Open Thursdays through Mondays, 2-6 pm; Saturdays, 10 am-5 pm; Sundays, 10 am-2 pm

Shop Althea Designs prints, wall art, men and women’s apparel, kids’ clothing, and more. Featuring work by Tara Reynolds, Barnyard Saints, and Leslie Freeman Pottery. Extended hours the week before Christmas.

Vineyard Holiday Gift Shop

68 Lagoon Pond Rd., Vineyard Haven

Open daily through Christmas Eve, 10 am-6 pm

An Island artist cooperative featuring a variety of local artists.

Featherstone Holiday Gift Show

Featherstone Center for the Arts, Oak Bluffs

Open daily through Dec. 15, 12-4 pm

Celebrate the holiday season while supporting Island artists and Featherstone. The perfect holiday shopping destination, with gifts for everyone (and yourself). Paintings, photography, pottery, crafts, jewelry, knitwear, and more.

Silver Sahara Open House

10 Old Courthouse Rd., Vineyard Haven

Open Sundays through Dec. 22, 2-6 pm (closed on Dec. 8)

Handmade indigenous Moroccan jewelry, carpets, home goods, and rare antiques. Sales benefit artisans. Free gift with purchase.



27th annual Christmas in Edgartown Arts and Crafts Fair

Edgartown School

Open Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 am-4 pm

Annual Arts and Crafts Fair, featuring the work of over 20 Island artists and craftspeople. Great gifts, food, and plenty of free parking.

Chilmark Holiday Flea Market

Chilmark Community Center

Open Sunday, Dec. 15, 10 am-4 pm

The holiday edition of the famous summer flea market. Holiday crafts, jewelry, scarves, clothing, collectables, candles, and antiques. Fresh holiday centerpieces and greens.



11th annual Holiday Fair

Grange Hall, West Tisbury

Open Saturday, Dec. 21, 10 am-4 pm

Last of the year’s Vineyard Artisans Festival. Many Island-made holiday gifts available.

Holiday Pop-Up at the Workshop

32 Beach Rd., Vineyard Haven

Open Fridays 2-6 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am-2 pm, through Christmas Eve

Featuring fine art and handmade goods by Workshop artists Angela Sison of Conrado, Elysha Roberts of Elysha Joy Metals, Trish Ginter of Frock, Wil Sideman Glass Art, and more. Extended hours and events the week before Christmas. Follow @theworkshopmv on Instagram for updates.

Island Alpaca Holiday Weekend Open House

Island Alpaca Co., Vineyard Haven

Open Thursday through Sunday through Christmas Eve, 10 am-4 pm

Shop alpaca scarves, mittens, gloves, hats, sweaters, toys, books, bags, and jewelry. And while you’re there, you’ll get to meet over 40 friendly, fluffy alpaca.

Gift of Art Show

The Carnegie, Edgartown

Open 10 am-5 pm through Christmas Eve (open 10 am- 12 pm)

Works by prominent Island artists Marston Clough, Deborah T. Colter, Margot Datz, Colin Ruel, Kate Taylor, Elizabeth Whelan, and more. Small gifts perfect for the home or as a special gift.

Driftwood Holiday Pop-Up

Driftwood, Oak Bluffs

Open Dec. 13, 4-7 pm; Dec. 20, 4-7 pm

Driftwood is hosting Friday holiday pop-ups with designers Indian Hill Wampum and Lightship Bracelets M.V. on Dec. 13, and with H. Falk Designs and Island Venus Jewelry on Dec. 20.