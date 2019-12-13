Christmas and Hanukkah services

Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, Vineyard Haven

Hanukkah Celebration, Sunday, Dec. 22, 4 to 6:30 pm.

First Congregational Church, West Tisbury

Christmas Pageant at the Ag Hall, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 5 pm

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 10 pm

Annual Caroling at Windemere, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 3 pm

Vineyard Assembly of God, Vineyard Haven

Christmas At Home! — Natal em Casa! Tuesday, Dec. 24, 6 pm

American & Brazilian Christmas Eve Service

Serviço de véspera de Natal americano e brasileiro

Grace Episcopal Church, Vineyard Haven

Community Sing: Handel’s Messiah, Old Whaling Church, Thursday, Dec. 19, 6 pm

Blue Christmas Service, Saturday, Dec. 21, 10 am

Festive Holy Eucharist, Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 5 pm; Traditional Carols, 8:30 pm; Holy Eucharist, 9 pm

Holy Eucharist, Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 9 am

Holy Eucharist, Sunday, Dec. 29, 8 am; Lessons and Carols, 10 am

Unitarian Universalist Society of M.V., Vineyard Haven

The annual Candlelight Service is held Dec. 15. This year being the 300th anniversary of the writing of “Joy to the World,” there will be lots of music, magic, and mystery to celebrate the symbolic birth of hope, peace, and love.

Community of Unitarian-Universalist Pagans gather to welcome the Winter Solstice with guest speaker Rebecca Gilbert and others, Sunday, Dec. 22, 11 am.

Chilmark Community Church, United Methodist

Service of Lessons and Carols and Candles, highlighted by the golden harp played by Sandra Bittemann Atwood. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 5 pm. All ages welcome.

Federated Church, Edgartown

Christmas Eve. 4:00 PM Service featuring a children and youth pageant titled “The Mysterious Animal. Christmas in the Stable,” music by the Federated Church Choir, under the direction of Peter R. Boak, Minister of Music, Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 4 pm.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service featuring traditional lessons and carols, 9 pm,

Trinity United Methodist Church at the Campground, Oak Bluffs

Advent and Christmas Season Sunday Worship, 10 am.

Christmas Eve Service, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 7 pm.

Advent Tai chi and Taizé every Wednesday and Thursday, 3 to 4:30 pm.

Good Shepherd Parish

Christmas Eve Mass, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 4 pm and 5:30 pm, St. Augustine’s Church, Vineyard Haven

Christmas Day Mass, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 10 am, St. Augustine’s Church, Vineyard Haven.

Christmas Day Brazilian Community Mass, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 11:30 am, St. Augustine’s Church, Vineyard Haven.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Edgartown

Christmas Eve Family Service, (organ only), Tuesday, Dec. 24, 4 pm

Choral Christmas Eve Service, (organ and choir), Tuesday, Dec. 24, 9:45 pm

Christmas Day Service, (without music), Wednesday, Dec. 25, 9 am.