Events abound at Christmas in Edgartown

When the snow starts to fall over the winter quiet towns and villages of Martha’s Vineyard, one can almost imagine walking the streets of fictional Bedford Falls from the classic holiday film “It’s a Wonderful Life.” And so it’s appropriate that Edgartown, with its whitewashed homes, picket fences, and cobblestone streets, will once again make the perfect backdrop for an old fashioned holiday celebration. This year the annual Christmas in Edgartown event is continuing a 38 year tradition, decking out the town in holiday regalia and welcoming guests to dozens of holiday themed events and activities over the course of a four-day long weekend.

The main events, as always, will include the Lighting of the Edgartown Lighthouse on Friday night, the Christmas Parade and Chowder Contest on Saturday afternoon, Vineyard Trust’s Annual Cocktail Party at the Dr. Daniel Fisher House on Saturday night, Minnesingers concerts on both Friday and Saturday evening, and Donaroma’s annual strollable holiday spectacle on Friday and Saturday night.

There’s loads to explore in between the late night shop opp on Thursday evening to the closing communal caroling at the Federated Church on Sunday afternoon. From sales of original art and artisan wares, to kids’ activities, to lots of sip and nosh opportunities, there’s something for everyone, including the family dog. You couldn’t possibly do it all, but here are a few suggestions of unique Christmas in Edgartown events.

The holiday extravaganza gets into full gear on Friday. Once again, Point B Realty will host the Teddy Bear Suite fundraiser — one of the most anticipated events of the weekend. Hundreds of bears dressed for the holiday will be on display and ready for cuddles and photos at the realty office in Nevin Square.

Canine friendly events kick off Friday at the Black Dog. From 10 am to 5 pm, dress your pooch in holiday attire and stop by to the Main Street shop for the Best Buddies Photo Contest.

Get your chili fix at the Edgartown Council on Aging on Friday afternoon starting at 11:30 am. The senior center will be open for all to partake in a chili bar lunch. Donations accepted.

Bundle up for two Friday evening outdoor activities. Enjoy a horse and wagon ride from the Main Street Mini Park to the Harbor View Hotel, or stroll the Mytoi Garden Illumination on Chappaquiddick from 5 to 8 pm.

The Christmas in Edgartown parade starts Saturday at 11 am. Take the chill off afterwards by enjoying a multitude of events all around town and on the outskirts.

Feeling charitable? Stop by the lower Main Street parking lot any time Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm to donate new toys to the Red Stocking Fund at the Edgartown Patrolman’s Association Stuff-A-Bus event.

Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary heads downtown with their Wild Holiday at the Covington Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm. Visit animals, identify bones, explore tracks, and more.

Explore your creative side at the Plum Hill School Elves’ Faire at the Federated Church for crafts, a silent auction, and snacks from 10 am to 3 pm. Or head to the Edgartown library from 12 to 4 pm for an open house with treats, crafts, and live music. There’s cookie decorating with F.U.E.L. at Rosewater market on Saturday from 1 to 4 pm.

A book makes the perfect Christmas gift. You’ll be able to meet noted Vineyard writer Jean Stone at Edgartown Books from 11 am to 12 pm. Receive signed copies of her new book “A Vineyard Christmas.” St. Andrews Church will host a very special event from 10 am to 2 pm. Their Community Outreach Open House is “the place to be after the parade” with free refreshments and caroling.

For something adventurous and off-the-beaten-path, register online with the Trustees for Christmas at the Lighthouse at Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge. Over the dunes and through the cedars to the lighthouse you will go! The adventure is complete with hot drinks.

Or enjoy some kitschy fun at Salte’s Ugly Sweater Patio Party with tree trimming and hot toddies. The competition is bound to be fierce. Festivities start Saturday at 5 pm.

The celebration wraps up on Sunday with more holiday fun. Enjoy brunch at Alchemy or Bettini Restaurant starting at 10 am. Or, head over to Nevin Square by 9 am for the Teddy Bear Trot Holiday 5K Run and Walk. There’s a “Meet the Maker” featuring Vineyard Wick & Bath at the Carnegie from 11 am to 1 pm. And there’s another opportunity to explore Cape Pogue on an over-sand vehicle ride from 2 to 3:30 pm (registration required).