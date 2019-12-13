Schedule: 38th annual Christmas in Edgartown

1 of 5

Christmas in Edgartown is an annual weekend festival you don’t want to miss. Now in its 38th year, through various events, Christmas in Edgartown helps raise more than $50,000 for Islandwide charities and nonprofits. Over 100 Edgartown and Island businesses participate in the weekend festivities, featuring parties, sales, the parade, food, crafts, and more. There is a lot of holiday magic, and we don’t want you to miss a beat. Here’s the schedule:

Thursday, Dec. 12

10 am–12:30 pm

Artisan Gifts at the Carnegie

10 am–5 pm

Sweet Treats and Sweet Discounts, Whatever Sterling Silver

Sole Seasonal Spirit Sale, Sole



Claudia LOLA snowflake necklace raffle, Claudia Jewelry

10 am–6 pm

Black Dog Family Fun, Black Dog General Store

11 am–8 pm

Holiday “Shopportunity” at Island Outfitters

4–7 pm

Beaded Snowflake Ornament Craft, Stephanie Wolf Design

5-8 pm

Sip and Shop with Island Wampum, Slate

5–9 pm

Santa’s Sangria Sip ’N’ Shop, Nell



Late Night at the Second Hand Store

5:30–7:30 pm

Pie Making with Pie Chicks, FARM Institute (preregister at thetrustees.org)

6–8 pm

Gift of Art Opening Reception, the Carnegie



Holiday Party at Rockland Trust

6–9 pm

Sip and Shop, Backwater Trading Co.



Holiday Cheer at the Black Dog General Store



Friday, Dec. 13

10 am–4 pm

Hot Cocoa Bar and Fortune Cookie Sale, Nell

10 am–5 pm

Artisan Gifts and Gift of Art Show at the Carnegie



Sweet Treats and Sweet Discounts, Whatever Sterling Silver

Sole Seasonal Spirit Sale, Sole



Claudia LOLA snowflake necklace raffle, Claudia Jewelry



Holiday Sale at Boneyard Surf Shop



Black Dog’s Best Buddies Photo Contest

Holiday Raffle at Bryn Walker

10 am–6 pm

Black Dog Family Fun, Black Dog General Store



Holiday Festivities at lululemon

10 am–8 pm

Teddy Bear Suite, Nevin Square

11 am–6 pm

Holiday “Shopportunity” at Island Outfitters



11:30 am–1:30 pm

Holiday Open House and Chili Bar, Edgartown Council on Aging

2–6 pm

Sip and Shop at Santa’s Workshop, Rosebud Kids

4–6 pm

Aubrey Maria Designs and JKDesign Sip and Shop, Rosewater Market

4–8 pm

Lighthouse Lighting Libations and Fortune Cookie Sale, Nell

5–7 pm

Sip and Shop with Livewell Designs, Slate

Donaroma’s Joy to the World, Donaroma’s Nursery

5–8 pm

Mytoi Illumination, Mytoi Garden on Chappaquiddick

6–7 pm

Lighting of the Edgartown Lighthouse

8–9 pm

MVRHS Minnesingers Concert, Old Whaling Church

8–10 pm

First annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Party and Contest, Town Bar and Grill

Saturday, Dec. 14

8 am–2 pm

Breakfast at Edgartown Diner

9 am–12 pm

Jewelry Jingle, the Anchors

9 am–4 pm

Edgartown Patrolman’s Association Stuff-A-Bus, Edgartown Yacht Club parking lot

10 am–12 pm

Handmade Gifts from the Farm, FARM Institute

10 am–12:30 pm

Artisan Gifts at the Carnegie

10 am–1 pm

Alchemy Holiday Brunch

10 am–2 pm

Animal Krackers, Past and Presents



Community Outreach Open House, St. Andrew’s Church



10 am–3 pm

Spa Time at Sea Spa Salon, Vineyard Square Hotel Porch



Handmade from the Heart, Dr. Daniel Fisher House

10 am–4 pm

27th annual Christmas in Edgartown Arts and Crafts Festival



Wreath Making Workshop and Photos with Santa, Donaroma’s Nursery

Hot Cocoa Bar and Fortune Cookie Sale, Nell



Teddy Bear Suite, Nevin Square



Gift Wrapping Station by Vineyard Montessori, Vineyard Life Realty (32 North Water St, second floor)

10 am–5 pm

Sweet Treats and Sweet Discounts, Whatever Sterling Silver

Sole Seasonal Spirit Sale, Sole



Claudia LOLA snowflake necklace raffle, Claudia Jewelry



Holiday Sale at Boneyard Surf Shop

Holiday Raffle at Bryn Walker



BeautyCounter Pop-Up with Sarah Waldman, Slate

10 am–6 pm

Summer Shades annual Raffle



Black Dog Family Fun, Black Dog General Store



Holiday Festivities at lululemon

10 am–8 pm

Holiday “Shopportunity” at Island Outfitters

11–11:45 am

Christmas in Edgartown Parade, Main Street

11 am–12 pm

Jean Stone signing “A Vineyard Christmas,” Edgartown Books

11 am–2 pm

Felix Neck Pop-Up Natural History Museum, the Covington



Murdick’s Fudge Open House



S’mores and More, Sandpiper Realty

11 am–4 pm

Small Works Open House, North Water Gallery



Happy Howliday Photo Shoot, Vineyard Life Realty (32 North Water St, second floor)

12–1:30 pm

Christmas at the Lighthouse, Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge



A Godwink Christmas book sale, reading, and signing, the Christopher Hotel

12–-2 pm

35th annual Great Chowder Contest, Winter Street Parking Lot

12–4 pm

Edgartown Library Open House



12–5 pm

Hot Chocolate Bar, Fat Face



Pop-Up Holiday Tea Party and Turquoise Trunk Show, Salte

1-4 pm

Cookie Decorating with F.U.E.L., Rosewater

1:30–7 pm

Santa’s Workshop on Chappaquiddick, Whale Jaw Farm

2–3 pm

Santa Claus Is Coming to Edgartown … on His Tractor, Mini Park on Main Street

Felix Neck Climate Cafe: Waste, the Covington

2–4 pm

Meet the Maker: Martha’s Vineyard Sea Salt, the Carnegie

3–5 pm

Soigne’s annual Wine Tasting, Soigne



4–6 pm

MVRHS Minnesingers Concert, Old Whaling Church

4–8 pm

Parade Punch and Fortune Cookie Sale, Nell

5–7 pm

Donaroma’s Joy to the World, Donaroma’s Nursery

5–8 pm

Ugly Sweater Patio Party, Salte



Mytoi Illumination, Mytoi Gardens





Sunday, Dec. 15

7 am–2 pm

Breakfast All Day at Rosewater Market

9:30–11 am

Teddy Bear Trot Holiday 5K Run and Walk, Martha’s Vineyard Boys and Girls Club

10 am–2 pm

Coffee and Pastries and Fortune Cookie Sale, Nell



Teddy Bear Suite, Nevin Square

10 am–5 pm

Sweet Treats and Sweet Discounts, Whatever Sterling Silver

10 am–12:30 pm

Artisan Gifts at the Carnegie

10 am–1 pm

Alchemy Holiday Brunch

10 am–2 pm

Happy Howliday Photo Shoot, Vineyard Life Real Estate (second floor)

10 am–5 pm

Sole Seasonal Spirit Sale, Sole



Holiday Sale at Boneyard Surf Shop

Holiday Raffle at Bryn Walker

10 am–6 pm

Black Dog Family Fun, Black Dog General Store



Holiday Festivities at lululemon

11 am–12 pm

Elf on the Shelf, Backwater Trading Co.

11 am–1 pm

Meet the Maker: Vineyard Wick and Bath, the Carnegie



Pictures with Santa Whale, Vineyard Vines

11 am–5 pm

Holiday “Shopportunity” at Island Outfitters

2–3:30 pm

Christmas at the Edgartown Lighthouse, Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge