Schedule: 38th annual Christmas in Edgartown

Christmas in Edgartown is an annual weekend festival you don’t want to miss. Now in its 38th year, through various events, Christmas in Edgartown helps raise more than $50,000 for Islandwide charities and nonprofits. Over 100 Edgartown and Island businesses participate in the weekend festivities, featuring parties, sales, the parade, food, crafts, and more. There is a lot of holiday magic, and we don’t want you to miss a beat. Here’s the schedule:
Thursday, Dec. 12
10 am–12:30 pm
Artisan Gifts at the Carnegie
10 am–5 pm
Sweet Treats and Sweet Discounts, Whatever Sterling Silver
Sole Seasonal Spirit Sale, Sole
Claudia LOLA snowflake necklace raffle, Claudia Jewelry
10 am–6 pm
Black Dog Family Fun, Black Dog General Store
11 am–8 pm
Holiday “Shopportunity” at Island Outfitters
4–7 pm
Beaded Snowflake Ornament Craft, Stephanie Wolf Design
5-8 pm
Sip and Shop with Island Wampum, Slate
5–9 pm
Santa’s Sangria Sip ’N’ Shop, Nell
Late Night at the Second Hand Store
5:30–7:30 pm
Pie Making with Pie Chicks, FARM Institute (preregister at thetrustees.org)
6–8 pm
Gift of Art Opening Reception, the Carnegie
Holiday Party at Rockland Trust
6–9 pm
Sip and Shop, Backwater Trading Co.
Holiday Cheer at the Black Dog General Store
Friday, Dec. 13
10 am–4 pm
Hot Cocoa Bar and Fortune Cookie Sale, Nell
10 am–5 pm
Artisan Gifts and Gift of Art Show at the Carnegie
Sweet Treats and Sweet Discounts, Whatever Sterling Silver
Sole Seasonal Spirit Sale, Sole
Claudia LOLA snowflake necklace raffle, Claudia Jewelry
Holiday Sale at Boneyard Surf Shop
Black Dog’s Best Buddies Photo Contest
Holiday Raffle at Bryn Walker
10 am–6 pm
Black Dog Family Fun, Black Dog General Store
Holiday Festivities at lululemon
10 am–8 pm
Teddy Bear Suite, Nevin Square
11 am–6 pm
Holiday “Shopportunity” at Island Outfitters
11:30 am–1:30 pm
Holiday Open House and Chili Bar, Edgartown Council on Aging
2–6 pm
Sip and Shop at Santa’s Workshop, Rosebud Kids
4–6 pm
Aubrey Maria Designs and JKDesign Sip and Shop, Rosewater Market
4–8 pm
Lighthouse Lighting Libations and Fortune Cookie Sale, Nell
5–7 pm
Sip and Shop with Livewell Designs, Slate
Donaroma’s Joy to the World, Donaroma’s Nursery
5–8 pm
Mytoi Illumination, Mytoi Garden on Chappaquiddick
6–7 pm
Lighting of the Edgartown Lighthouse
8–9 pm
MVRHS Minnesingers Concert, Old Whaling Church
8–10 pm
First annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Party and Contest, Town Bar and Grill
Saturday, Dec. 14
8 am–2 pm
Breakfast at Edgartown Diner
9 am–12 pm
Jewelry Jingle, the Anchors
9 am–4 pm
Edgartown Patrolman’s Association Stuff-A-Bus, Edgartown Yacht Club parking lot
10 am–12 pm
Handmade Gifts from the Farm, FARM Institute
10 am–12:30 pm
Artisan Gifts at the Carnegie
10 am–1 pm
Alchemy Holiday Brunch
10 am–2 pm
Animal Krackers, Past and Presents
Community Outreach Open House, St. Andrew’s Church
10 am–3 pm
Spa Time at Sea Spa Salon, Vineyard Square Hotel Porch
Handmade from the Heart, Dr. Daniel Fisher House
10 am–4 pm
27th annual Christmas in Edgartown Arts and Crafts Festival
Wreath Making Workshop and Photos with Santa, Donaroma’s Nursery
Hot Cocoa Bar and Fortune Cookie Sale, Nell
Teddy Bear Suite, Nevin Square
Gift Wrapping Station by Vineyard Montessori, Vineyard Life Realty (32 North Water St, second floor)
10 am–5 pm
Sweet Treats and Sweet Discounts, Whatever Sterling Silver
Sole Seasonal Spirit Sale, Sole
Claudia LOLA snowflake necklace raffle, Claudia Jewelry
Holiday Sale at Boneyard Surf Shop
Holiday Raffle at Bryn Walker
BeautyCounter Pop-Up with Sarah Waldman, Slate
10 am–6 pm
Summer Shades annual Raffle
Black Dog Family Fun, Black Dog General Store
Holiday Festivities at lululemon
10 am–8 pm
Holiday “Shopportunity” at Island Outfitters
11–11:45 am
Christmas in Edgartown Parade, Main Street
11 am–12 pm
Jean Stone signing “A Vineyard Christmas,” Edgartown Books
11 am–2 pm
Felix Neck Pop-Up Natural History Museum, the Covington
Murdick’s Fudge Open House
S’mores and More, Sandpiper Realty
11 am–4 pm
Small Works Open House, North Water Gallery
Happy Howliday Photo Shoot, Vineyard Life Realty (32 North Water St, second floor)
12–1:30 pm
Christmas at the Lighthouse, Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge
A Godwink Christmas book sale, reading, and signing, the Christopher Hotel
12–-2 pm
35th annual Great Chowder Contest, Winter Street Parking Lot
12–4 pm
Edgartown Library Open House
12–5 pm
Hot Chocolate Bar, Fat Face
Pop-Up Holiday Tea Party and Turquoise Trunk Show, Salte
1-4 pm
Cookie Decorating with F.U.E.L., Rosewater
1:30–7 pm
Santa’s Workshop on Chappaquiddick, Whale Jaw Farm
2–3 pm
Santa Claus Is Coming to Edgartown … on His Tractor, Mini Park on Main Street
Felix Neck Climate Cafe: Waste, the Covington
2–4 pm
Meet the Maker: Martha’s Vineyard Sea Salt, the Carnegie
3–5 pm
Soigne’s annual Wine Tasting, Soigne
4–6 pm
MVRHS Minnesingers Concert, Old Whaling Church
4–8 pm
Parade Punch and Fortune Cookie Sale, Nell
5–7 pm
Donaroma’s Joy to the World, Donaroma’s Nursery
5–8 pm
Ugly Sweater Patio Party, Salte
Mytoi Illumination, Mytoi Gardens
Sunday, Dec. 15
7 am–2 pm
Breakfast All Day at Rosewater Market
9:30–11 am
Teddy Bear Trot Holiday 5K Run and Walk, Martha’s Vineyard Boys and Girls Club
10 am–2 pm
Coffee and Pastries and Fortune Cookie Sale, Nell
Teddy Bear Suite, Nevin Square
10 am–5 pm
Sweet Treats and Sweet Discounts, Whatever Sterling Silver
10 am–12:30 pm
Artisan Gifts at the Carnegie
10 am–1 pm
Alchemy Holiday Brunch
10 am–2 pm
Happy Howliday Photo Shoot, Vineyard Life Real Estate (second floor)
10 am–5 pm
Sole Seasonal Spirit Sale, Sole
Holiday Sale at Boneyard Surf Shop
Holiday Raffle at Bryn Walker
10 am–6 pm
Black Dog Family Fun, Black Dog General Store
Holiday Festivities at lululemon
11 am–12 pm
Elf on the Shelf, Backwater Trading Co.
11 am–1 pm
Meet the Maker: Vineyard Wick and Bath, the Carnegie
Pictures with Santa Whale, Vineyard Vines
11 am–5 pm
Holiday “Shopportunity” at Island Outfitters
2–3:30 pm
Christmas at the Edgartown Lighthouse, Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge