Judge threatens jail if Tisbury property isn’t cleaned up

Tisbury officials want a property on Cook Road cleaned up and back taxes paid. The town says it’s full of old vehicles and debris. Swamp Fox Realty Trust, owner of the property, also owes Tisbury $7,831 in unpaid real estate taxes and another $13,359 for costs associated with demolishing a building on the property, according to Tisbury finance director Jonathan Snyder.

Snyder said there’s nobody at the wheel of the trust. “There’s no trustee in the trust at this point — a very unusual situation,” he said.

Snyder said the last trustee resigned. That person is believed to be in Tennessee and “has refused all correspondence.”

The beneficiary of the trust is Taylor Wilson, Snyder said.

Wilson went before Judge Robert Rufo in Dukes County Superior Court Wednesday, Dec. 11. Wilson stood accused of not complying with another judge’s order to tidy the property.

Wilson, who represented himself, described himself as a handyman and fabricator.

“Mainly I’m a truck driver now,” he said, “but I’ve got a lot of handyman stuff there that I’m trying to salvage.”

Tisbury town counsel Brian Maser told Judge Rufo the property hasn’t improved over the years.

“We’ve been trying over nearly six years now to get this property cleaned up,” Mazer said. He told Judge Rufo he visited the site that morning with health agent Maura Valley and found an increase in such things as vehicles, containers, and debris.

Maser said the town wants the property cleaned up. He described the property to date as a “significant strain” on the town’s time and finances.

“I’m eager to clean the property up,” Wilson said.

“Every vehicle is registered there except for one. I was under the impression that I was allowed to have one vehicle on [my] property that’s unregistered.” Wilson went on to say his neighbors have also placed things on the property without permission.

Judge said if somebody is placing things on the property, Wilson would be wise to address the problem swifty.

“[W]ith respect to your property and what’s on your property,” Rufo said, “it’s clear to me that you have not abided by Judge Dupuis’ order, so the court is in a sort of unfortunate position to sort of coerce you into getting into compliance with Judge Dupuis’ order, which has been around since 2017.”

Rufo said “fines” and “possible incarceration” are on the table. “That’s the exposure you have on this particular matter,” Rufo said. Rufo warned Wilson that even though it was a civil case, jail was a legitimate possibility.

Rufo gave Wilson 14 days from Dec. 12 to come into compliance and clean the property to the satisfaction of Tisbury health agent Maura Valley. At the close of the 14 days, Rufo asked the health agent to file an affidavit with the court. Should the affidavit indicate the property wasn’t cleaned up, another hearing will be slated and there would be consequences. Rufo said in addition to the town cleaning up the property and billing Wilson for the costs, the consequences could include jail time.

“It’s called the Dukes County House of Corrections. It’s right down the street. Do you know where it is?” Rufo asked.

“Yes sir,” Wilson said.

“Okay, I do too.”

Snyder said the property is in Land Court for the back taxes. Nevertheless, he’s willing to accept a tax payment at anytime.

“I’m happy to receive the funds from anybody and take the lien off the property,” he said.

In court, Wilson said he had the money to pay the taxes.