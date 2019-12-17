Dismayed by pastor’s letter

To the Editor,

I read with great dismay and anger the letter from the Rev. Matthew Splittgerber in the last issue of The MV Times. The point of his letter was to defend the viewpoint that homosexuality is a sin because it’s in the Bible. The Bible also essentially condones slavery. Does the reverend also believe that endorsing slavery is “a viewpoint gained, by the way, through a legitimate reading of scripture”?

When the reverend quoted the statement by the Island Clergy Association that “the current trend that relegates those who disagree to a demonized other,” he sounds like he feels he is being demonized for his point of view. No, reverend, people are disagreeing with you, not demonizing you. The people who are demonized, and who have been demonized since the beginning of time, are the LGBTQ community. You, and others like you, have hidden behind the scriptures to perpetuate this demonization. Own what you teach. You teach that they are sinners. By doing so, you have helped to create and perpetuate a culture of hate against the LGBTQ community.

Lastly, the reverend strongly suggests that what we should be focusing on is the vandalism, and that The MV Times headline focused on the wrong thing (“homophobic decals”). Perhaps I could suggest that the headline for the Charlottesville marches in 2017 should have read “Marchers carry open flames, a known fire hazard.”

Jonathan Chatinover

Edgartown