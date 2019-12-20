Big Brothers Big Sisters launches ‘Waiting Little of the Month’

In an effort to reduce the time Island boys wait for a big brother, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands (BBBS) has launched a “Waiting Little of the Month” campaign.

The campaign highlights a boy on-Island who has waited longer than the agency would like to find a big brother, and partners with a parent or guardian to share his story.

This month’s Waiting Little is Gabe, a 9-year-old who lives in Chilmark with his mother, and has been waiting for over a year to find a big. Gabe loves to build things, play soccer, go to yoga, and play chess. He loves to read about dragons, dinosaurs, and Godzilla. Gabe is open to activities indoors and outdoors, and is always willing to help and have fun.

Gabe’s mother would like her son to have a positive adult in his life to explore his interests, take him bowling, go fishing in the summer, and explore new places on the Island.

Gabe is one of 15 boys waiting to be matched with a Big Brother. Those interested in learning more about how to become a mentor should visit capebigs.org.