Christmas morning incident musters first responders, tactical team

Early Christmas morning, West Tisbury Police, the Martha’s Vineyard Tactical Response Team and a slew of Vineyard first responders answered a report about alleged shootings in West Tisbury that included a hostage situation. However, it turned out no one had been shot and after “a brief negotiation” an individual was “peacefully transported” to the hospital for evaluation, according to West Tisbury Police Chief Matt Mincone.

The situation was reported at 3:10 am. Police and first responders learned an individual “was locked in a room,” Chief Mincone said. “Other house occupants were escorted from the house until all was safe.”

In the end there were no weapons found and no one was injured, Chief Mincone said. Sheriff’s dispatchers played a “significant role” in the outcome, he said. In addition to West Tisbury Police and the tactical team, West Tisbury firefighters, Tri-Town Ambulance staff, and on duty police officers from Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, and Tisbury responded.