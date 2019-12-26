Lillian G. Colligan

Lillian (Viera) Colligan died peacefully at home on December 13, 2019. A true warrior, she fought an unwinnable battle against non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma with amazing strength, courage and grace. She was predeceased by her loving husband and best friend, Edward Colligan. She will be greatly missed by her son Thomas H. Colligan and his wife Patti Young, her grandchildren Thomas E.A. Colligan and his wife Melanie, Jennifer Kuehne, Heidi Vanderhoop, Todd Vanderhoop and his love Amera, and her ten great-grandchildren: Joseph Aguilar; Corey and Tyler Vanderhoop; Alyssa and Oliver Kuehne; Erick and Lewis Moore; Ivan, Lyle and Reed Ignacio-Vanderhoop. As well as countless nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, and friends.

Lil was born October 29, 1930 in Oak Bluffs, to John Viera and Helen (Fauteux) Viera. She leaves behind a sister, Elizabeth Searle, and was predeceased by her other siblings, Shirley Zelineck, John Viera, and Arlene Viera.

She was a force to be reckoned with and will be remembered for her countless contributions to the lives of those who knew her. She did it all, from ripping out flooring to stripping furniture and staining the decks — she believed that nothing was out of reach and that there was nothing that couldn’t be accomplished when you put your mind to it. It was through her job as an usherette at the Oak Bluffs movie theater that she met her future husband Ed. She loved children and having her son was one of her greatest joys; she spread that love by surrounding herself with and caring for all the children she met. Medical issues prevented her ability to have more children herself, so she became an aunt, second mother, godmother, and nana to any child that she thought needed her. Stories of her impact are easy to come by, from playing Mrs. Claus at numerous events over the years, being instrumental in keeping the spirit of Christmas alive for generations of Island children through treasured letters, to the over-the-top Valentine cakes she baked and decorated for her son’s grammar school classes in the 60s.

For over 11 years, she worked at Ben Franklin’s 5 & 10 where she was in charge of the toy section and the penny candy, seeing the smiles on the children’s faces and getting to know them was what made her happiest. She later worked at Mardell’s for 17+ years and enjoyed dressing up as a clown at the Tisbury Street Fair. She was a lifelong member of the Portuguese American Club, involved with the American Legion Post #257 Women’s Auxiliary, and helped organize and support many events at her church. On most Saturday nights you could find her singing her heart out from her pew at St. Augustine’s 4 o’clock mass. She had a legendary green thumb and was always proud of her flowers and plants.

Her memory will live forever in the hearts of those who knew her, and with every smiley face we see.

In lieu of flowers, Lil requested that donations be made to the American Legion Post 257: Scholarship Fund PO Box 257, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

Please join with her family and friends celebrating her wonderful life on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 in St. Augustine’s Church, 56 Franklin St Vineyard Haven beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, State Rd, Vineyard Haven, followed by a potluck celebration of life to share our stories and feelings, at the Agricultural Hall, 35 Panhandle Rd, West Tisbury. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com for online guest book and information.