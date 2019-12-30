Land Bank buys Ice Pond Lane property

The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank purchased 46 Ice Pond Ln. in Oak Bluffs for $890,000.

Carol Kenney sold the 4.5 acres to the Land Bank. The property is adjacent to the existing Pecoy Point Preserve, which overlooks Majors Cove.

Land Bank executive director James Lengyel said the Land Bank expects to draft a management plan that would include public access.

“The Land Bank makes a practice of examining the lands adjacent to its preserves and reservations to see if they are worthy of conservation, as it’s sound planning to consolidate conservation areas (as it’s likewise sound planning to consolidate developed areas),” Lengyel said.